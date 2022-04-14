Among reports filed with police:
Theft
Brunswick: Lock you vehicle doors, folks. Lock your doors. From a single night in the city, opportunistic thieves burglarized four vehicles. A purse and the money inside it went missing from a vehicle parked at Abbot Andrews Terrace; a car stereo disappeared from a vehicle on Lee Street; cash and change fell into bad hands inside a vehicle on Goodyear Avenue; and a vehicle was ransacked and its contents left scattered in the yard on K Street. The common theme in all four filching fiascos was so glaring that Brunswick Police went to their Facebook page to state the obvious: “Please,” police posted, “lock your vehicles!”
Arrests
229 Glyndale Drive: A patrol officer rolled up on a dude who was up to no good, standing behind a black SUV that was stopped near the dumpster beside the Five Star Food store. It was after dark, and after hours for the store. The 42-year-old mope ended up in jail, charged with possession of dope.
Assaults
4800 block of Malabar Drive: Police responded to a domestic disturbance to find a woman covered a grease. She had a big bump on her head, consistent with cookware contact. “Caller advised her live-in boyfriend struck her over the head with a frying pan and fled the scene,” police reported. But police have identified the frying pan perpetrator; arrest warrants have been filed. Family members took the woman to the emergency room for treatment of the knot on her noggin.
McIntyre Court: Police responded to a public disturbance in the wee hours to find a man bleeding from the head. Another guy had conked him on the head with something, then he ran off, police discovered. Police know the identity of the marauder, and they are looking for him.
— Larry Hobbs