Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Albany and N streets: While pushing a feral shopping cart across the intersection in the middle of the day, a vile vagabond stopped, dropped his pants and … well, let’s just leave it at that. Responding city cops arrested this 32-year-old perpetual pest for public indecency and for pedestrian disruption of traffic.
Norwich and S streets: Cops on the day shift spotted a wanted man, but the outlaw “took off in a vehicle,” city police reported. The desperate desperado then ditched the getaway car and continued his escape on foot. With help from county sheriff’s deputies, police wrangled the boisterous brigand, sending the 41-year-old to jail on a slew of charges to include felony probation violation, fleeing to elude the law, willful obstruction of same, burglary, simple assault and the prerequisite driving an uninsured vehicle on a suspended license.
2300 block of Norwich Street: A brazen bandit drove away in a person’s vehicle in broad daylight, prompting the vehicle’s dumbfounded owner to summon police. City cops later tracked down the stolen vehicle and found a couple of old kooks inside. A 63-year-old man went to jail for theft by receiving stolen property; his 55-year-old numbskull cohort was jailed for theft by receiving stolen property.
Wildsmith Drive: How not to resolve a dispute: show up at the party of the second’s domicile at midnight, rant and rave in a threating manner while waving around a conductor of bodily harm. A 33-year-old rage-aholic learned this the hard way, though we’re guessing this was not his not his first class in the school of hard knocks. County cops let him cool down in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
— Larry Hobbs
