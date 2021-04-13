Among reports filed with police
Arrests
Butler Drive and Mack Street: An officer stopped a vehicle driving down U.S. Highway 341 with a burned-out taillight at 3 in the morning. The driver fessed up to the officer that he had a suspended driver’s license, then gave the officer a phony name. That is about when the cop found the gun. The 35-year-old went to jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and lying to police about his identity.
5280 U.S. Highway 341: The woman had already been told by police that she was so unwelcome at the Super 8 motel and that she faced arrest upon return. So guess what the hardheaded woman did, about 11 p.m.? Police took the 27-year-old woman to jail this time, charged with criminal trespassing and also for an outstanding arrest warrant.
Johnston Circle: A woman called police after a woman smashed her vehicle’s front windshield after hours. Responding police found the window-breaking culprit and took the 31-year-old woman to jail, charged with felony criminal damage to property.
Theft
Lantana Court: After a fishing trip, a man left his buddy’s firearm in the center console of his locked pickup truck overnight. The next morning, he discovered that bandits had cracked the front and rear passengers windows, apparently gaining entry and absconding with the friend’s firearm.
Things Are Tough All Over
1900 block of Ellis Street: It all started with an argument between two women living under the same roof. From there, one woman claimed her roommate threatened her, stole her speaker and broke her television. That roommate was gone when police arrived, but officers advised the woman on what actions she could take.
2200 Formosa Circle: Some simpleton came along and trashed a bunch of flower pots at a person’s home. The resident estimated the dunce’s damage at $100.
Funny Money
11 Glynn Plaza: An old man used a phony $50 to make a purchase at the Walmart Neighborhood Market. The store clerk detected the counterfeit and called police. Police determined the old guy had no idea that he was passing fake funds. They sent him on his way, but took the fabricated Grant as evidence.
— Larry Hobbs