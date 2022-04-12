Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
500 block of Ellis Street: A man and his mother made dire threats against a woman, vowing physical harm if they got their hands on her. They left the menacing message on her cellphone. The woman played the message for the responding officers. The cops concurred that the momma’s boy and the meddling matron had gone too far. Police put the 41-year-old man and his 60-year-old mother in jail, charged with terroristic threats.
700 block of G Street: Someone dropped an elderly Waycross woman in the city and left her there. Then she chunked a rock at a woman who stopped her vehicle in the road nearby. The driver told the cops she was stopped to cede the right of way so the older woman could cross the road. But the bewildered woman said she took the woman’s hand gestures as a goading to fight. But police “explained to her that it was no reason to throw rocks at people’s vehicle,” the report said. She apparently did not take the admonition well. The 73-year-old woman ended up in jail, charged with simple assault and willful obstruction of the law.
450 Canal Road: No, really — I work here, the woman told folks in the Racetrac store at 2 in the morning. That is why she was going behind the counter and grabbing packs of cigarettes. Routine procedure, she said. Somebody called the cops anyway. The bad actor was behind the counter and the front door was partially blocked when the cops arrived. The 34-year-old woman went to jail, charged with second degree burglary.
Theft
2900 block of Norwich Street: An alarm sounded in the wee hours, alerting patrol officers to trouble at the Dollar General. Thieves had smashed through the storefront glass to steal cartons of cigarettes. Newport cigarettes.
Stately Oaks Circle: A guy left his Springfield XDS 9 mm handgun in the center console of his vehicle — for two weeks. The gun has gone missing, most certainly headed for the wrong hands.
300 block of Water Crest Drive: Again. A lady left a Taurus G2C handgun in the glove box of her Nissan Pathfinder. It turned up missing, but she had not checked on the gun for at least week, so “she is unsure where the firearm was stolen or if her vehicle was locked,” police reported.
5400 block of Altama Avenue: Thieves struck overnight at a car lot, stealing a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 from the back parking lot.
Found Firearm
Coral Park Drive and Emery Dawson Road: Someone found a gun lying on the ground and called the cops. The cops collected the gun.
— Larry Hobbs