Among reports filed with police:
Gunshot wound
3800 block of Darien Highway: A man was dozing off while scrolling through his phone when he heard a gunshot from the other room. His cousin, who was at his house and had been smoking marijuana, accidentally shot himself in the face while unloading his 9mm. By the time the man got out of his room and into the living room, his cousin was walking out the front door. The man immediately called 911 and caught up with his cousin as he approached the road. The cousin fell unconscious as police and EMS got there, and he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Golf cart theft
1300 block of Dowling Street: A man called the police to report that his 2019 EZ-GO golf cart was stolen while it was parked at a local resort for two days. The hotel informed the man that there were no security cameras in the area where he had parked the cart. The man was not able to provide serial or VIN numbers for the golf cart.
Arrests
2700 block of Norwich Street: Officers pulled a driver over on Norwich Street, but he had other ideas about talking to the police. The man ran from the cops but didn’t get very far before being caught. He ran because he didn’t have a driver’s license.
— Michael Hall
