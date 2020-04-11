Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4957 U.S. Highway 341: A patrol officer spotted a defective center brake light on a blue Nissan Maxima at nearly midnight. The resulting traffic stop led to the arrest of two 34-year-old men: one man charged driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, possession of a firearm in the felony crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and willful obstruction of the law; the other man was charged with possession of dope, giving false information to the cops and a warrant for violation of probation.
Redfern Village: An employee of the Catch 228 restaurant on the island lifted some company checks and went on a spree, cashing them in for a total of $2,230. A manager got wise to the ungrateful crook’s scheme and called the cops. Now police know who he is, and they are looking for him.
150 Altama Connector: A shifty character took some items to a self-checkout line and started scanning items. As if no one would notice, he dodged the scanner with some Folgers Coffee and Gain Laundry detergent, totaling $44.03 in stolen booty. Security cameras at Walmart caught the whole thing. An officer had to track down the self-checkout sham man outside the store, but the 35-year-old went to jail for shoplifting.
Stately Oaks Circle: Shots were fired in anger right around high noon, apparently intended to punctuate a man’s anger with his wife. When responding police sorted it all out, the 30-year-old husband went to jail, charged with firing a gun on or near a road and reckless conduct. The man had apparently gone into hiding when police arrived, prompting county police to call on Bob the city police dog for help. He found the suspect in short order. “Good job, Bob!” the city police report said.
Glyndale Drive and Old Jesup Road: A man crashed his Ford F-150 pickup into a utility pole after 9 at night. Several bystanders informed responding police of the obvious. Police took the 32-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Burglary
2600 block of Union Street: A woman told police “someone broke into her residence and took items and ransacked the place,” a police report said.
Assault
100 block of Mary Street: A woman suffered two stab wounds in the hand from the father of her children, who the skulked away before the cops arrived. One of the cuts was deep enough the EMS workers on scene decided to take the woman to the hospital for further treatment. Police are looking for this heinous excuse for a father.
Police Assist
1519 Newcastle Street: A man and a woman took a dip in one of the fountains downtown, ruffling the feathers or folks nearby. The vagrants told police they were just trying to beat the heat. Police told them to move along and issued them a trespass warning “from all city squares.” The report said.
Robbery
1400 block of F Street: A guy was minding his own business when a man and a woman bushwhacked him after hours, stealing his cell phone and cash. The dastardly duo put him in a choke hold, and he suffered several cuts during the struggle. Police are investigating.
Unruly Kids
4100 block of Whitlock Street: A guy in a U-Haul truck was driving by when three troublesome guttersnipes chucked rocks at the vehicle, shattering the front passenger window. Over at Longview Plaza on the island, police found several potted plants toppled, as well as chairs and benches knocked over. Someone even broke the fountain in front of Island Pho restaurant. Clearly the work of idle miscreants.
Theft
1507 Gloucester: A man chose the five-fingered discount at the Discount Liquors store, snagging two bottles of brandy, making for the exit and absconding in a vehicle.
Palm Club Apartments: Some stole a 2017 Chrysler 200 from the parking lot. It was unlocked. The keys were inside.
— Larry Hobbs