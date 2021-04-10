Among reports filed with police:
Gunfire, Chaos a nd Blood Drops
5712 Altama Ave.: Gunfire erupted as the midnight hour approached in the parking lot outside of the Island Jerk Shack. Responding police arrived to see several patrons scrambling to their vehicles. One officer located a spent 7.62 Tulammo shell casing in the parking lot between the Jerk Shack and the Jay’s package store next door; another officer found “several fresh drops of blood” on the pavement nearby. One witness said two guys were arguing. There was gunfire. The shooter tossed the gun under a vehicle after firing it. A co-conspirator retrieved the gun and split. No word on the blood’s origin.
Arrests
100 block of Sarah Drive: Police received a 911 call after midnight concerning a “problem with a person.” Particularly, it seems a man was trying both the front and back doors to make uninvited entrance to a residence. When police sorted it all out, a 50-year-old man went to jail for unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
U.S. Highway 341 and Butler Drive: Four-thirty in the morning. A driver pulls into the Mr. Pete’s store near the interstate exit, then creeps around to the motel in back. The officer watching in his parked patrol knows this motel to be a frequent center of commerce for dope dealers and their customers. Following his instincts, the officer put the suspicious vehicle’s 34-year-old driver in jail for possession of dope.
Annoyance
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A man stood outside the Winn-Dixie, uttering boorish and inappropriate remarks to women, an antiquated custom once known as “cat-calling.” When not putting women off their ease, he was trying to hit people up for spare change. Police were having none of it. The crude dude was issued a criminal trespass warning, a notice that promises a jail stay should he return.
— Larry Hobbs