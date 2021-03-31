Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
Glynvilla Apartments: A woman spotted two men creeping into her apartment through a back window. Police arrived and nabbed the two intruders. Both turned out to be neighbors of the woman, living nearby in the apartment complex. Also, the two bandits were armed with a gun. Police took both the 19-year-old and the 20-year-old to jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The 20-year-old additionally was charged for tampering with evidence.
200 block of Old Jesup Road: A punk was soused and failing miserably at an attempt scale a fence and reach the property therein. The sot’s after-hours antics piqued the interest of a passing patrol officer. The guy cut his hand in the attempt, but refused the cop’s officer to seek EMS medical assistance. So, the 25-year-old went directly to jail, charged with public drunkenness, criminal attempt to commit burglary and willful obstruction of the law.
5252 U.S. Highway 17: A man was stirring things up at the Rodeway Inn at 4 in the morning. He even got physical with someone. Responding cops took the 34-year-old to jail, charged with simple battery.
5052 U.S. Highway 341: A guy was causing problems at the Racetrac, prompting a manager to call the cops. The dude just kept going back and forth, in and out of store, she told police. That is not all he was up to. Police arrested the 28-year-old for criminal destruction of property and disorderly conduct.
Burglary
3200 Cypress Mill Road: The door mat was crooked — that was the woman’s first clue that something was amiss when she returned home. Inside, she noticed the bedroom door was closed. She never closes that door, the woman told police. Delving further the woman discovered the bandits had absconded with crystals, jewelry and her gun, police reported.
Recovered
2500 block of Cleburne Street: A man detected a thief outside stealing a weighted vest, all of it recorded on his home security camera. Police later recovered the stolen jacket elsewhere in town and returned it to the owner.
Assault
700 Coastal Village Drive: A nurse strolled outside the nurses area while taking a break and came across some pretzels on a table. He innocently asked another guy about the pretzels. This somehow led to the nurse getting punched in the nose by the guy in the room near the pretzels. Hey, it’s just pretzels. Police are investigating.
Shots Fired
1900 block of Cleburne Street: Neighbors heard gunfire in the daylight hours and called police, but officers could find “no evidence of shooting.” Later, officers returned after a resident discovered that a bullet had struck a vehicle.
— Larry Hobbs