Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1600 block of Union Street: A brazen bandit reached into a woman’s vehicle, stole her cellphone and started walking away. But the woman saw the whole thing and called the cops with a description of the dastardly desperado. The clueless crook tried to toss the phone in the bushes when the responding city officer approached. Nothing doing. He went to jail.
7188 U.S. Highway 341: A man breezed into the Dollar General, three sheets to the wind and stirring up trouble in the late afternoon. He copped a surely attitude with the responding officer, who found the belligerent man wobbling around next door in a convenience store parking lot. And he just could not let it drop, ending up jail for battery, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
1101 Gloucester St.: A dude strolled into The Well homeless day shelter, beer in hand and feeling no pain. But he was soused and surly by the time responding officers arrived, earning him a trip to jail.
Theft
10300 Canal Crossing Road: A larcenist lady strolled into the Hobby Lobby in the middle of the day, a purse on her arm. She grabbed another handbag off the shelf and proceeded to stuff it with more than $800 in merchandise before walking out scot-free. She pulled a similar heist a month earlier, stealing $1,000 worth of items. Employees later detected the crimes on the store’s security surveillance, which is always watching. Now the cops are looking for the crafty criminal.
— Larry Hobbs