Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2803 U.S. Highway 17: A heedless harbinger of anarchy drove into town in a stolen recreational vehicle, stopping at Bunky’s for a tank of gas. Of course, the pigheaded punk pulled away without paying for said gas. This proved to be his undoing, as city cops quickly pounced on the larcenous lamebrain. The 23-year-old went to jail for theft, transporting stolen property across state lines, lying to cops and, although this should go without saying, driving on an invalid license.
1400 block G Street: A callous crook stooped to stealing from the downtrodden, swiping a bag containing a cellphone and other valuables from outside the Manna House soup kitchen. She displayed but little gumption for stealth, perpetrating the pathetic pilfering in broad daylight in front of plenty of witnesses. City cops caught her pawing through her plunder in a backyard on Amherst Street. The belongings were returned to their owner while the 39-year-old thief went to jail for theft.
5052 U.S. Highway 341: Two ladies entered the Racetrac after dark seeking suds to slake their thirsts. Their hops heist netted six cans of beer worth about $17 (probably 24s or 40s). County cops caught the beer bandits near the Red Roof Inn, putting the 37-year-old and 53-year-old malt mavens in jail for shoplifting.
Glynnvilla Apartments: A dispute between son and dad devolved into a physical fracas that warranted constabulary intervention. Responding police learned that the furious father trapped the sullen son in a headlock during the deleterious dustup. Police were therefore obliged to pack the 64-year-old patron off to jail, charged with simple battery under the family violence act.
Canal Road and Golden Isles Parkway: A reckless renegade sped off of the interstate and proceeded to run the red light at the exit ramp with the parkway after midnight. A pursuing police officer caught up to the fickle fool, stopping the vehicle in the Chipolte, uh, Chipotle, parking lot. From there the 29-year-old pernicious pest went to jail, charged with DUI.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and M Street: A patrol cop encountered a driver rolling down MLK after dark without the benefit of headlights. Probably because he was drunk, which resulted in a trip to jail for DUI.
Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Police stopped a driver for a traffic violation at this intersection, after which it was determined alcohol was the likely motivator of his errant navigation. Off to jail for him, DUI.
To the Rescue
McIntyre Court: Police were summoned to a parking lot here after a 1-year-old child ended up locked inside a vehicle. “The vehicle window was broken by officers to retrieve the child,” police reported.
Spring Fever
1001 Mansfield St.: A couple of teen girls thought they were too cool for school on such a fine spring day. They made a mad dash from the Glynn Academy campus, but a city cop intercepted them mid flight and cut short the twosome’s truancy. Back to the books for these two day dreamers.
Theft
157 Carl Alexander: A man went to the county police department to report to the theft of two firearms sometime late last month.
4100 block of Abbington Woods: A man reported the theft of a firearm from his vehicle while it was parked overnight.
Missing
Ga. Highway 99: A state trooper departed from home, inadvertently unaware that he had left his service-issue handgun on the roof of his vehicle. His wife heard a clunk somewhere down the road, at which point, he later deduced, the gun must have fallen to the ground. He dutifully reported the missing handgun to county cops.
— Larry Hobbs