Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3200 block of Treville Avenue: Two ladies tangled after hours in a matter of disheveled domesticity at their shared residence. One combatant introduced a knife to the scuffle, prompting the other to defend herself with pepper spray. When responding cops cleared the air, the 50-year-old aggressor went to jail, charged with aggravated assault.
3900 block of Hill Street: A man created a public disturbance at around sunrise, prompting constabulary intervention. The troublemaker admitted to responding officers that he had already stirred up trouble and inflicted property damage besides. Police took the 64-year-old troublesome tramp to jail, charged with criminal trespass and an outstanding city arrest warrant.
Theft of Gun Undone
Amherst and F streets: A pair of bicycling bandits raised the suspicions of a city patrol cop by pedaling down a thoroughfare without lights to illuminate their bikes in the dark hours. The dastardly duo took off in two different directions when the officer moved in. Tracking the path traveled by one of the crooks the cop found a handgun that had been reported stolen by county cops.
Crash
600 block of Lanier Boulevard: A woman’s vehicle veered off of the roadway and into the marsh. Responding police found her still inside the vehicle, then assisted her until medics transported her to the hospital for treatment.
— Larry Hobbs
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Roger “Rabbit” Cummings doesn’t know exactly how long he and the two crew members of the Miss Hopkins shrimp trawler floated in the water after jumping from the burning boat, but it seemed like a while.
Partners in a group that investigates and prosecutes child abuse and cares for victims gathered at a symbolic double row of silver-and-white pinwheels Monday to open a month-long series of awareness and education programs.
Jekyll Island will kick off sea turtle nesting season in Georgia with its annual Turtle Crawl event, which benefits the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently announced its selection of a new president and CEO.
Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.