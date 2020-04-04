Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Connector: A guy drove his white BMW into a guard rail at 10:30 in the morning, which was apparently five o’clock somewhere. Police took the 32-year-old man to jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and failure to use due caution behind the wheel.
1200 block of H Street: An imperious scofflaw barged into a woman’s home after hours. He grilled the woman about the status of another woman. He pilfered a can of loose change, then broke the door on his way out. The galoot was gone when the cops got there, but he came back later. This time police arrested the ne’er-do-well and put him in jail.
Coronavirus Cabin Fever
Glynnvilla Apartments: A woman called the cops because her neighbor and her neighbor’s kids were making a tumultuous racket. “Officers spoke with the female in apartment (unit nearby) and she stated she would keep the children quiet,” the report said.
Assault
Fourth and Reynolds streets: A lout cut a woman’s hand with a broken bottle during an argument. He was gone by the time cops arrived. Police took a report.
— Larry Hobbs