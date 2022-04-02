Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Golden Isles Parkway and Plantation Isles Boulevard: Police stopped a vehicle as midnight neared, arresting the 18-year-old driver for DUI, underage drinking, open container, reckless driving and doing so without a valid driver’s license.
Pinewood Drive and Formosa Circle: A 2009 Honda went zooming past a parked patrol officer in the middle of the afternoon. The resulting traffic stop produced the arrest of an 18-year-old man for speeding in an uninsured vehicle with overly dark window tinting.
Glynco Parkway and Airport Industrial Drive: A man in a wheelchair created a public safety predicament by attempting to navigate said wheelchair on the roadway as the noon hour approached. He refused to converse with the first responding officer. He was only slightly more receptive to the second responding officer, who noted that his presence on the roadway constituted a safety hazard and a breach of the law. The 55-year-old man ended up in jail, charged with pedestrian in the roadway.
U.S. Highway 17 and Whipple Drive: A patrol officer who was headed south on the highway clocked an oncoming vehicle traveling more than 10 mph above the posted speed limit of 55 mph in the dark morning hours. The officer found a safe place to hang a U-turn, then proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. The 23-year-old woman behind the wheel ended up in jail, charged with DUI.
5052 U.S. Highway 82: A woman took $20.52 worth of stuff from the shelves at the Racetrac at 7 in the morning, then “just refused to pay for the items,” the store clerk told police. The shameless shoplifter waltzed right out of the door. The 45-year-old ended up in jail, charged with shoplifting.
400 Mall Blvd.: A woman took her child to the fair in the mall’s parking lot. She and the little girl were waiting in line when another woman came along and slapped the mother “on the left side of her face and in the back of the head,” police reported. What the heck? Anyway, police located the sullen slapper and put the 50-year-old woman in jail, charged with simple battery.
Norwich and M streets: A concerned citizen came upon a vehicle stopped at the intersection in the wee hours. The driver was zonked out behind the wheel. Once roused, the driver tried to drive away. Instead he drove across the oncoming traffic lane and into the curb, flattening two tires. Police responded and the dude went to jail, charged with DUI.
Squabble
Brunswick: Roommates started squabbling about something or other, and one of the roomies ended up getting locked out of the residence. Police arrived and peace prevailed.
Theft
2900 block of Albany Street: A woman left her vehicle unlocked overnight, during which time a thief swiped a wallet that was inside the purse that was left in the vehicle.
Kelly Lane: Bandits in a pickup drove onto a property after dawn, loading up an ATV in the truck bed and driving away. Police responded immediately, but the thieves escaped capture — for now, anyway.
— Larry Hobbs