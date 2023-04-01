Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2200 block of Poinsettia Circle: A clash occurred between a woman in a car and a woman on a bicycle during the night shift. Not one to backpedal, the woman on the bicycle emphasized her distaste by chunking her bike through the windshield of the other woman’s car. Police cycled her into the jail system.
McIntyre Court: A dubious dad made his unwanted presence known at the home of his child’s mother, a location that police had warned him previously to avoid. Even as police were escorting him from the grounds, the odious oaf declared his desire to bring harm upon the residence. Police put the 59-year-old fool in jail, charged with terroristic threats.
Blythe Island Highway and Live Oak Circle: A nitwit who has not bothered to obtain the necessary license to drive before doing so probably has not gotten around to learning that talking on a cellphone while driving is a crime. Maybe that is why this dullard drove right past a patrol officer while yakking away on the phone. The 28-year-old went to jail for driving without a valid license and for doing so while talking on his phone.
2000 block of Cate Street: A woman who is known to police and jail keepers alike unleashed a flurry of calls and texts to dispatchers in the late hours. Responding police put the 41-year-old in jail, charged with unlawful use of the 911 system.
6300 block of Gracemont Lane: Alert residents of the Enclave Apartments called the cops after witnessing a cadre of shady characters snooping around cars in the parking lot in the wee hours. Responding county cops nabbed at least one of the bandits, tossing the 20-year-old in jail for auto burglary, possession of burglary tools and loitering and prowling.
190 Glynn Isles: A man and a woman concocted a high-stakes heist at the Ulta beauty supply store, dashing out the door and into a getaway car with $1,200 in goods. Store employees gave police a prompt posting of the predicament, from which city cops on the day shift quickly caught up to the suspect vehicle. The 40-year-old man went to jail for robbery by sudden snatching; the 29-year-old woman went to jail for being party to a felony.
Theft
Walden Shores Lane: A Taurus Slim 9 mm handgun is in the hands of the bad guys, stolen overnight from inside a vehicle parked in front of a home.
— Larry Hobbs