Among reports with police:
Arrests
4545 Altama Ave.: No Happy Meals for these customers. An employee at the McDonald’s called to report three brouhahas broke out in the drive-thru line, simultaneously but each independent of the other skirmishes. When police got everyone separated and settled down, police found it necessary to arrest a 21-year-old woman, jailed on three counts of battery.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A lowdown hooligan tried to bum money off a woman in the Lanier Plaza. When she declined to assist, the punk pushed her. Police arrested the man for criminal trespass.
To the Rescue
Gloucester Street and U.S. Highway 17: A man’s unstable display of driving in the middle of the day prompted a police traffic stop. Good thing too. Police quickly discovered “the male was having a medical issue,” the report said. Police stood by until EMS workers arrived and transported the man to the hospital.
Police Assist
3000 block of Reynolds Street: Cars were parked on both sides of the road after hours, blocking traffic for those who were not invited to the party. Responding to complaints, police “had all vehicles that were not parked correctly towed away,” police reported.
1500 block of Stonewall Street: A car passed an officer with no brake lights after hours. Imagine the cop’s surprise when he stopped the vehicle and found a 14-year-old behind the wheel. Other kids who should have been somewhere else were right there in the car beside him. Police cited the underage driver, as well as the vehicle’s adult owner. Police then turned the kids over to their receptive legal guardians.
— Larry Hobbs