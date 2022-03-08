Among reports filed with police:
Good Work
2795 U.S. 17: A kid in a mopey mood was shuffling around outside a room at the Seabreeze Motel. A city officer responded to a concerned citizen’s call about the youngster, finding that he was indeed staying at the motel with family. The kid was sad because he wanted food from McDonald’s. It turns out the kid’s family was feeding the boy — just not McDonald’s, the officer learned. So the cop went and “purchased McDonald’s for the child and his brother,” police reported.
Arrests
Golden Isles Parkway and Middle Ground Road: A cop stopped a vehicle for swerving all over the road at 3 in the morning. A passenger was upchucking down the side of the door and the man in the driver’s seat smelled like a still. The 20-year-old driver went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
— Larry Hobbs