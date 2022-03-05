Among reports filed with police:

Theft

5420 U.S. Highway 341: A woman left her tan wallet behind in her shopping cart at the Winn-Dixie in the afternoon. Upon returning, the wallet was nowhere to be found.

Auto Theft

3600 block of Brantley Avenue: A man parked his 2014 Honda Civic in the front yard overnight. It had vanished by the next morning.

Shady Acres Mobile Home Park: Destructive deadbeats stole a vehicle from a home here, then crashed it into a nearby fence and abandoned it.

Funny Money

341 Venture Drive: A woman asked for change for a $100 bill, but the cashier recognized right away that it was a bogus Benjamin. The woman claimed she received the counterfeit cash from a nearby store that sells cellphones and such. Police took the bill as evidence and are investigating.

Good Work

2500 block of Union Street: A elderly man with dementia went missing from a residence here. City police sent out a BOLO for the man, and everyone from patrol officers to the detectives and support services folks went in search of the man. He was found a short time later and returned home safely.

— Larry Hobbs

