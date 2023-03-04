Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Joe Frank Harris Boulevard: A looped longshoreman crashed his vehicle on Joe Frank Harris Boulevard at the port in the middle of the day. Port authorities contacted county police to intervene. County police confirmed the suspicions of port police. The 29-year-old man ended up in jail, charged with DUI.
U.S. Highway 17 and Ga. 99: A concerned citizen contacted county cops in the late afternoon to report a dangerous driver poorly piloting a 2021 Honda Pilot. A responding cop caught up to the culprit and immediately noticed the vehicle swerving all over the place. The 55-year-old fool went to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
300 Cary St.: Apparently, nothing else would do for these two but to sit in a pickup truck in the Econolodge parking lot after dark, giving the staff one more darn thing to worry about. The man and woman had already been warned to stay away from the premises, but did they listen? Ha. Police took the 32-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman to jail, charged with criminal trespassing.
5820 U.S. Highway 341: Here is another one. Leave, buddy, just leave. And do not come back. This drifting dunce not only returned to the Super 8 after being warned it would lead to his certain arrest, but he refused to leave when motel staff asked him to just go away. Instead, responding county cops took the 64-year-old to jail for criminal trespassing.
Boyd Drive: A woman returned to a residence where she had been warned to avoid. The 29-year-old went to jail for criminal trespass.
1500 block of U.S. Highway 17: A villainous vagabond caused consternation for thrift store employees when he made himself at home beside the dumpster out back. On previous occasions, the odious oaf had lashed out and lambasted employees who suggested he move along. While he was unwanted here, it turns out he was most certainly wanted by the law. Responding city cops took the 30-year-old to jail on the outstanding arrest warrant.
Glynnvilla Apartments: A domestic dispute devolved into a disorderly debacle, prompting a police response. The incident’s instigator engaged responding police in a foolhardy fracas. But the cops were not amused when this doddering dunce reached for an officer’s weapon. The 27-year-old yahoo ended up in jail on a slew of felonies, to include multiple charges of aggravated assault, obstruction of the law, attempting to grab a cop’s weapon and cruelty to the children who had to witness this sad scenario.
1400 block of Lee Street: Police responded to a family feud that got out of hand. They departed with the guy who started the whole thing, dropping him off at the jail.
It’s Either That or Jail
Brooklyn Homes: County police contacted city police for assistance in contacting a scofflaw in town. City cops arrived at the woman’s apartment and advised it would be in her best interest “to go back to the Hungry Crab and pay her $87 tab.” She apparently complied.
Stolen Trailers For Sale or Rent
Riverwalk Drive: A honest working man bought a used utility trailer for what we can assume was a bargain. Dutifully, he proceeded to register the trailer, only to be told by the registration office that his recent acquisition came at someone else’s expense. He contacted the cops, who confirmed that the trailer had been reported stolen.
Game On
58 Altama Village Drive: A big bandit in a tie-dye T-shirt entered the Staples in the late afternoon, under the guise of making some copies of documents for employment. But this lout was employed only in deception, using the ruse to snag a $250 Emerge Vortex game chair and bound out of the door with it. Police have a good description of the foul felon, and they are searching for him.
That Will Leave a Mark
4500 block of Altama Avenue: A guy was holstering his handgun when the thing went off, putting a bullet through his leg. City cops rendered first aid until county paramedics arrived to take over.
— Larry Hobbs