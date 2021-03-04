Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
McIntyre Court: A man kicked in the front door of the residence where he once lived but was most definitely no longer wanted. He had in fact been banned from the entire housing community. Police arrived and nabbed the cantankerous crank, taking the 23-year-old to jail for two counts of criminal trespass.
2401 Gloucester St.: An employee at the Friendly Express complained about two yahoos who were giving customers a hard time. Officers issues to two knuckleheads a warning and sent them on their way. But one of the numskulls insisted on coming back, this time accosting the Friendly Express employee with unfriendly dialogue. Police arrived and took the 35-year-old man to jail for criminal trespass.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: Guess where a woman went after just being sprung from the pokey, where she was lodged for trespassing and panhandling at the Parker’s store? That’s right, she went back to the Parker’s store parking lot, soliciting money for nothing. Police took the 39-year-old woman to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
4400 block of Altama Avenue: A man committed a traffic infraction right in front of a cop. The vehicle was uninsured, and he was using phony driver’s license. Plus, he lied to the cops about who he was, an identity that police quickly unraveled. The 29-year-old went to jail, booked under his real name on all of the above.
Theft
200 block of Old Jesup Road: Thieves hacksawed catalytic converters from the exhaust systems of several vehicles that were parked at a business here. Catalytic converters are commanding a premium price these days because the precious metals therein, palladium and rhodium, are in high demand.
Police Intervention
Hopkins Home: A woman implored police to do something about her rowdy ex-boyfriend, who was banging on her door and disturbing her tranquility. The dude spilt when the cops got there, but he returned. The woman said she does not want her ex in jail, she just wants him to leave her alone. Police told the guy to give it a rest and to stop “annoying” the woman.
— Larry Hobbs