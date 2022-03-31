Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

N and Norwich streets: Police stopped to talk with a woman who was walking along the roadway in the wee hours. The woman lied about her name, likely because she was wanted on a felony arrest warrant under her real name.

Albany and I streets: A dude was sitting inside his vehicle after hours, toking away on a joint. A patrol officer caught a whiff of the pot and moved in to investigate, finding “several small baggies of marijuana and Fentanyl,” a powerful narcotic. The 32-year-old went to jail, charged with possession of dope.

2697 U.S. 17: Shots were fired at the Sea Breeze motel. Police made two arrests in connection with the gunfire.

— Larry Hobbs

