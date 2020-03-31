Among reports filed with police:
Good Grief
900 Lanier Ave.: A woman was three sheets to the wind when she called police after hours because some thief stole her vehicle. Nobody heisted the woman’s vehicle it turns out. Police found it across town at the house of some guys she knew. A cop took the keys back to the “owner so she could retrieve her vehicle when she was sober,” the report said.
Doggonit
2300 block of Cleburne Street: A guy encountered two ill-tempered dogs in his back yard and managed to scoot back inside and call police without getting bit. A responding officer found the pesky pair of pooches hunkered in the bushes. The officer gave one dog a snootful of pepper spray when the two charged out of the bushes at him. They retreated to the bushes and the cop held them at bay until animal control officers arrived to take over. “Dogs were arrested,” the report concluded.
Arrests
2415 Parkwood Drive: A dude was acting the fool at the hospital emergency room and would not leave when he was told to do so. This kind of nonsense was the last thing the city hospital needs right now. City cops showed up and took the 29-year-old man to jail, charged with criminal trespass and making terroristic threats.
— Larry Hobbs