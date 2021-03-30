Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Old Jesup and Scranton roads: A traffic stop at 11:30 in the morning led to the driver’s arrest for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
1000 block of Riverview Drive: A guy was doing concrete work in his front yard at night when a man encroached on his property and confronted him. Police took the 36-year-old intruder to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
150 Altama Connector: A man was at the Subway shop inside the Walmart, raising a ruckus. Arriving police put the 27-year-old man in jail for criminal trespass.
Theft
5581 Habersham St.: A thief in the night absconded with a utility trailer from the Brunswick Adventures business.
1111 block of Mallery Street: A man left his keys inside his yellow 1988 Dodge Ram and left it out front. The next day, the truck was gone.
1200 block of Whispering Oaks: A guy met up with a potential buyer for his air pistol. While the erstwhile customer was examining the product, he made a run for it, gun in hand. Cops could not locate the customer-turned-thief.
Recovered
105 Terminal Way: A Ford Econoline that had been reported stolen on the island turned up in the parking lot of the Home 2 Suites motel, where city cops later recovered it.
2300 block of Norwich Street: Some punks were joyriding in a stolen vehicle, which they crashed into a fence. The trio split on foot after that. Cops returned the vehicle to its owner.
Funny Money
4412 U.S. Highway 341: A pair of knuckleheads tried to pay for gas late at night at the Parker’s store with a $20 bill that was not worth the money on which it was printed. The manager notified the cops about the couple of counterfeiting creeps.
Suspicious Incident
Blythe Square: An officer on foot patrol after hours encountered two homeless people sleeping in Blythe Square downtown. These two “were not the usual offenders,” police reported. The officer roused the pair and directed them elsewhere.
Animal Welfare
2900 block of Maple Road: Police received a tip about a possible situation of cruelty to animals. As a result, county animal control officers arrived and took custody of several dogs, police reported.
— Larry Hobbs