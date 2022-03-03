Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2900 block of Demere Road: A patrol officer clocked a Toyota Corolla speeding onto the island from the causeway at dark-thirty. When the officer signaled a traffic stop with lights flashing, the dopey driver kept right on going, way down Demere Road. When the clueless cad finally stopped, the officer figured out real quick that this dude was in la-la land. The 26-year-old went to jail for DUI/drugs.
3000 block of Ellis Street: A sidewinding slacker was snooping around parked vehicles in the waning afternoon, raising suspicions of an alert citizen who suspected he might be looking for burglary opportunities. Responding police did not catch the scalawag breaking into vehicles, but they recognized him right off as a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. The 43-year-old ended up in jail on the city arrest warrant.
2900 block of Newcastle Street: A vagabond was traipsing down the railroad tracks, wearing only one shoe and apparently in a tizzy about something. City cops responded to offer assistance. A patrol officer gave him a ride back to Mary Ross Waterfront Park and called county EMTs with a heads-up to come give the guy a health check. He hollered at the EMTs and walked away in a tiff. That was his right, until wandered into traffic and forced vehicles to brake in order not to slam into him. The cops arrested the man, no doubt for his own good.
Burglary
3818 Community Road: Overnight thieves breached the gates at a storage facility and broke the locks on several storage units.
Theft
Brunswick: Crooks shattered a window of a vehicle parked outside a pizza place to get at two purses left inside. The lousy jerks also took documents and a pair of snazzy sunglasses.
2805 Fourth St.: Hacksaw bandits sawed the catalytic converters off of mufflers in four county vehicles over the weekend, seeking the precious metals therein.
900 block of Cleburne Street: A motorcycle was stolen over the weekend from a residence.
— Larry Hobbs