Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Community Road and Altama Avenue: A cop clocked a vehicle going more than 60 in a 45 mph zone, prompting an attempted traffic stop near midnight. But the driver chose to flee, prompting a pursuit. It ended with the 22-year-old dunce going to jail, charged with fleeing and eluding the law, speeding and failure to maintain a lane.
Claire Court: A man showed up after midnight at a home from which he had been evicted nearly a year ago. He smelled like a still and the responding officer noted that he had previously been warned to stay off the property. The 58-year-old man ended up in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Cypress Mill Road: A county patrol officer stopped a woman for a traffic violation. The woman looked like she was on drugs, but the officer could find no dope. He then requested the assistance of Bob, the city’s dope-sniffing police dog. Bob found dope inside the vehicle. The 30-year-old woman went to jail, charged with possession of dope.
— Larry Hobbs