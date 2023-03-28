Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Fourth Street and Altama Avenue: A city cop sided with safety, declining to give chase when a lamebrained lunkhead decided to speed recklessly away from an attempted to traffic stop in residential area on the night shift. But the dangerous dunce continued his hazardous hijinks unabated, resulting in a single-car crash a few blocks away that snapped a natural gas line beside the roadway. The cop ran the fool down when he tried to flee on foot from there. The 17-year-old punk’s asinine antics landed him in jail on a bevy of charges that included running the stop sign in the first place, then eluding the law, reckless driving, several sundry traffic offenses and criminal damage to property.
Bay and Albermarle streets: Just because a guy drives off the roadway and into a telephone pole at night does not mean he is drunk. However, the 33-year-old dimwit in this case absolutely was drunk when he drove his vehicle off the road and into a telephone pole. In addition to DUI, he was booked for criminal damage to the telephone pole.
900 block of Bartow Street: A brazen bandit sped into the city to elude an attempted traffic stop by state troopers, his vehicle melding into a neighborhood. However, city cops located the vehicle in hiding behind a residence, two seedy characters inside. The driver went to jail for eluding state troopers and other charges; his sidekick turned out to be wanted on several city arrest warrants.
Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Connector: After stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation, police quickly noted that the driver reeked like a still. The 31-year-old man went to jail for DUI.
Golden Isles Parkway and Millennium Boulevard: A cop witnessed a crash here shortly after midnight. The officer quickly deduced that boozing on the part of one participant contributed to the driving dustup. That man went to jail for DUI, among other offenses.
Recovered
5200 block of Whispering Oaks Drive: A vehicle disappeared from a residence here and the cops located it abandoned later that night in the McIntyre Court community. The vehicle was returned to its owner.
Center Drive and Scranton Road: Someone stole a vehicle in the county. Police found the vehicle where it had been abandoned in the city.
Theft
Travelers Way: A crafty crook breached a garage, broke into the Honda Accord parked inside and made off with a Smith & Wesson firearm, outfitted with a Aimpoint scope.
Hillcrest Court: A woman’s Raven .25 handgun went missing overnight from the center console of her unlocked vehicle.
Burglary
1919 U.S. Highway 17: An employee of a retail establishment in the Lanier Plaza showed up to start the workday, only to discover security had been breached to the point that office was in shambles, and the safe had been compromised.
— Larry Hobbs