Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 Mall Boulevard: A regular shoplifter at the Belk store got caught stealing. Again. Police took the 62-year-old man to jail for shoplifting. Again. Also, with police as witness, the store security guard informed the sticky-fingered frequent filcher that he was henceforth “banned from Belk for five years,” police reported.
Glenvilla Apartments: Police were called to help locate a person. As a result, a 27-year-old woman went to jail for two counts of second degree cruelty to children.
Gloucester and Albany streets: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation after hours. The 27-year-old driver was arrested and taken to jail for possession of narcotics and a pair of outstanding arrest warrants.
That’s Not Fare
1700 block of Norwich Street: A guy grabbed a taxi to a residence he claimed was home. After exiting, apparently to get money for the cab fare, the guy disappeared into a shed around back. And that was the last the taxi driver saw of him.
Good Work
3200 block of Franklin Avenue: A resident reported two bicycles stolen from them earlier in the day. A man familiar with the case had a good lead on a location in the county where the hot bikes might have ended up. City police contacted county police, then went to the purported location. Sure enough, the stolen bikes were right there. Police returned the bikes to the owner. No indication of an arrest yet.
Theft
1965 Demere Road: A man walked into the county’s police precinct on the island to report a crook had stolen the license plate from his Volkswagen Atlas. What’s more, the surly jerk flattened two of the vehicle’s tires.
2900 block of Player Street: A guy left a gun inside his unlocked vehicle. A thief came along and swiped the gun. The man did not have a serial number for the gun.
2500 Norwich Street: A man left his vehicle unlocked overnight. Missing the next day were his wallet, driver’s license and some cash, among other things.
Recovered
4705 Altama Avenue: A patrol officer came across “a suspicious white truck” abandoned behind the Sonic Drive-In,” city police reported. It turns out, the truck had been reported stolen in Texas.
Vehicle Fire
1600 block of Amherst Street: A resident reported a vehicle going up in flames near their home. Responding police blocked off a corridor around the blazing vehicle while city firefighters extinguished the flames.
What A Pain
2701 J St. A woman grabbed a bottle of ibuprofen off the shelf at the Dollar General, then made a run for it. Police caught up to her on U.S. Highway 17, and escorted her back to the scene of the crime. Management must have thought it would be too big of a headache to arrest her. Police cited the woman and released her.
— Larry Hobbs