Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
150 Altama Connector: A contract employee at the Walmart acted like she owned the place. That is until security caught her stealing a pair of Apple iPhones that were secured behind a locked electronics display. The cops took her jail.
2500 block of Norwich Street: An obnoxious ex-boyfriend accosted a woman in the Tropical Island Grocery, hitting her in the face and stealing her house keys. So, police went to the woman’s home, where they found him hiding inside. The 31-year-old scalawag went to jail for criminal trespass and robbery.
150 Altama Connector: Local cops received an alert from Jacksonville deputies that a dude in a stolen U-Haul Ford F-150 might be hiding out hereabouts. Sure enough county cops came across the stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The thief was found nearby. Police put the 34-year-old man in jail, charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
The Nerve
Terry Creek Drive: A strange lady walked into a stranger’s home at night. She grabbed a beer, downed it. Then she crashed on the couch. The resident was not trying to be a spoiled sport, but the woman’s moxie was a little over the top, the man told responding police. The resident did not want the woman arrested, but a criminal trespass warning would be nice, he said. The cops roused the woman, then drove her to her mom’s house in the county to sleep it off there.
— Larry Hobbs