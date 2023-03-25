Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Cahoon Street: “Hiding out” from the cops? Me? Don’t be silly, the rangy rogue told the officer. We were just “hanging out” in those woods, he deadpanned. After midnight. The same woods that the police just happened to have completely surrounded. Oh sure, the sketchy scoundrel went on to clarify under questioning, we heard someone yell a warning about search dogs coming in. But we assumed he was addressing someone else. Just a big misunderstanding, he said. The reprobate could not explain, however, how his face ended up in security camera footage at a nearby backyard shed; or how the leaf blower, hedge trimmer and weed eater contained therein wound up in the yard. Police dismissed the airtight alibi, tossing the 29-year-old in jail on two counts of burglary; his pair of nincompoop compatriots, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, went to the clink for criminal trespass.
Pier Village: A county patrol cop stood witness in the midnight hour as a woman in a Ford Fusion barreled through the island’s pier parking lot toward the Mallery Street shopping district. And just like that, a woman in an Infinity followed behind in the same reckless vein, prompting action forthwith from said witnessing officer. The 30-year-old birdbrain behind the wheel of the Fusion was bombed, landing her a spot in jail for DUI.
36 Canal Road: After drinking a snootful, a loudmouth lout started stirring up trouble with the staff at Moondoggy’s Pizza. Requests to depart the premises posthaste went unheeded. So, staffers called the cops. The 26-year-old knucklehead ended up in jail, charged with public drunkenness and willful obstruction of the law.
4900 block of U.S. Highway 17: When a vehicle is traveling on the wrong side of the road in the dark, it is usually a clue as to underlying circumstances on the driver’s part. An alert citizen wisely gave police a heads-up after witnessing just such an incident. Hence, a member of the county constabulary located the 2021 Chevy Silverado pickup truck and observed its driver’s inability to keep said vehicle between the lanes. The 28-year-old South Carolina man ended up in jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
600 block of Pennick Road: A cop stopped a vehicle because the woman behind the wheel showed all the signs of being an “impaired driver,” police reported. Bingo. The 30-year-old woman went to jail, charged with DUI.
5700 Altama Ave.: A woman called the cops on a cheeky ne’er-do-well whose audacity led him to appropriate her children’s social security cards for the purpose of fraudulently obtaining a food stamp card. Also, police discovered in the course of the investigation, the 32-year-old shiftless dolt was on the lam. Police put him in jail, marked as a fugitive from justice.
1900 block of Lee Street: Temper, temper. An enraged woman arrived at a man’s home after hours, seeking redress in a matter of much magnitude. When events did not unfold in her favor, the woman went wild and smashed a window on his vehicle. In the process she suffered “a laceration to her arm,” police reported. After getting her arm patched up, the 43-year-old went to jail for criminal trespass.
5700 Altama Ave.: For one thing, the dude was not even supposed to set foot on the grounds of The Retreat apartments. To top it off, he proceeded to behave in an “extremely wild” fashion, disturbing the late night peace and quiet of all who were within earshot. Police took the 26-year-old numbskull to jail, charged with criminal trespass and possession of dope.
Timing Is Everything, Including Bad
Gloucester and Norwich streets: A woman driver was in the wrong place at the wrong time. A worker who was fiddling with the overhead traffic light at this intersection let slip a heavy bolt, just as she was passing underneath. Responding police noted that “an employee accidentally dropped a bolt which cracked the window of the caller’s vehicle,” according to a report.
Theft
1200 block of Lanier Boulevard: A man left the keys inside his unlocked work truck, which he left parked out front overnight. Police later recovered the truck on London Street.
700 block of Carpenter Street: Not to be outdone, yet another man in the city left his unlocked vehicle in the front yard — with the keys inside. Police later found that vehicle abandoned in the Brooklyn Homes North complex.
200 Stellar Drive: Lousy crooks broke into a working man’s pickup truck overnight outside the Sleep Inn hotel, absconding with much-needed tools of his trade.
— Larry Hobbs