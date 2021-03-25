Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3314 Cypress Mill Road: The burglary alarm at the Ag-Pro store started blaring in the wee hours, prompting a police response. This was no false alarm. A shifty character was on the scene when city cops arrived, but he made a run for it. He did not get far. When the cops caught up to him, the crook had an armload of incriminating items. Police took the 38-year-old to jail for second degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and entering an auto with intent to commit a felony.
3300 block of Franklin Avenue: A jerk went berserk. The mad man grabbed one brick, then another, slamming each through a car window. He also attacked a woman with a knife. Responding police caught the deplorable deadbeat at Franklin Avenue and Seventh Street as he tried to escape. The maniacal malcontent went to jail, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal destruction of property.
1500 Newcastle St.: A woman was panhandling outside of South Coast Bank, insulting those who refused her entreaties. Police arrested the foul-mouth panhandler.
Shot in the Dark
U.S. Highway 341: A woman was driving to her home in western Glynn County around 8 p.m., just minding her own business. She even moved over into the left lane when she came upon a vehicle stopped on the side of the road. As she passed, the vehicle pulled out, caught up to her, pulled in front of her. Alarmed, the woman made a U-turn in the median to get away from the nut-job. The kook fired a parting shot at her, piercing her passenger side windshield and the front windshield. She did not stop to report it until she got home to Blackshear.
— Larry Hobbs