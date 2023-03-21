Among reports filed with police:
DUI
U.S. Highway 17 and Golden Isles Parkway: Officers were called to a single car accident involving a white Ford F-150. When the cops arrived, they found the driver standing on the side of the road. It turns out he had been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little too much that night and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Redfern Village: St Patrick’s Day festivities got the best of another man on St. Simons Island. He was discovered shortly after 5 a.m. by police slumped over at the steering wheel in his Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle was running, the headlights were on and the windows were down. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Glynco Parkway and Gateway Center Boulevard: St. Patrick’s Day festivities stretched into the next night for another driver who was pulled over for a traffic infraction around 1 a.m. on Sunday. You guessed it, police say he was drunk, so he was arrested for DUI.
4500 block of Old Cypress Mill Road: The booze was flowing freely this weekend in Glynn County. This time, the driver didn’t come to a complete stop and rolled through a stop sign. The driver in the GMC Yukon was pulled over in a convenience store parking lot and picked up for DUI.
Lanier Boulevard and Holly Avenue: The celebration stretched into Sunday morning for another driver who thought he could get home and avoid the long arm of the law. Instead, he committed a traffic violation, was driving without a license and was rewarded with a stay in the Glynn County Detention Center for DUI.
Wanted
Norwich Street and T Street: A man who may have thought he could slip past the eyes of the law by riding a bicycle instead of driving a car was sorely mistaken. He apparently didn’t realize that riding a bike on a public street at night requires you to mount a light and rear red reflector on it. The man was pulled over and found to have warrants through the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and he had no plans of going away quietly. He tried to run from the officers, but it’s hard to get too far with a couple of Taser barbs giving you a shock. The man was taken to jail.
Delivery dog bite
Graversen Island Way: An Amazon delivery driver just wanted to do his job and make a delivery, but a dog was taking its guarding duties a little too seriously. The dog bit the driver, who reported the incident to police.
— Michael Hall