Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4544 Old Cypress Mill Road: An employee at the One Stop convenience store sought police assistance after midnight in dealing with a pest who would not go away. By the time the cop got there, the vexing vagabond was “flipping out” and giving customers the creeps. Police took the 26-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Edwards Plaza: Getting Thrown in Jail 101 — get drunk and get behind the wheel. Ignore the red light on Frederica Road while crossing from Barnes Plantation to Edwards Plaza in a red Honda Civic at 1:36 in the morning in front of an oncoming patrol officer. Not only did the 45-year-old man get arrested for DUI, he was cited for running the red light and doing so on a suspended license.
1800 block of L Street: Folks reported two men in a shouting match that was about to get physical outside an apartment building at night. Police showed up, but found no signs of the brewing brouhaha. Moments later, an officer got a whiff of burning dope outside the nearby L Street Liquors. The cop followed his nose to two dudes in the parking lot. One guy became irate upon police questioning — possibly because he was the one with the dope. Police took the 32-year-old to jail for possession of dope, possession of some pot and loitering and prowling.
4545 Altama Ave.: A patrol officer came upon a man sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle in the McDonald’s drive-thru. Police concluded this was not a case of narcolepsy. The man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
1101 Gloucester St: An employee at The Well homeless day shelter called police about a “woman who was not supposed to be there.” Correct. She was supposed to be in jail on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police put her where she was supposed to be.
150 Altama Connector: A security agent at the Walmart caught a dude shoplifting. Police arrived and took the 27-year-old man to jail, charged with shoplifting.
3300 block of Franklin Avenue: A jerk went berserk. The mad man grabbed one brick, then another, slamming each through a car window. He also attacked a woman with a knife. Responding police caught the deplorable deadbeat at Franklin Avenue and Seventh Street as he tried to escape. The maniacal malcontent went to jail, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal destruction of property.
Theft
900 block of Richmond Street: A man left a gun in his unlocked vehicle. An opportunistic crook stole the gun with little effort. Police tried unsuccessfully to lift finger prints of the gun thief.
— Larry Hobbs