Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Townsend and Altama Avenue: Police stopped a vehicle for running a red light. Fellow patrol officers put two and two together upon hearing info on the vehicle and the driver. This was the very same vehicle a woman drove away in after rummaging through a resident’s unlocked parked vehicle earlier in the day on Amherst Street. She apparently had pulled the same stunt that day in the county. Police took 37-year-old woman to jail, charged with entering a vehicle for the purpose of committing a crime and criminal trespassing and.
Shady Acres: Cops responded to a burglary report at the mobile home park, but it turned out to be a trespasser. Police arrested the suspect for trespassing.
3100 block of Amherst Street: A child was locked inside a vehicle during daylight hours. The cops came to the rescue, unlocked the vehicle and safely retrieve the child. Unfortunately, in the aftermath it was revealed that the child’s father was a wanted man. Police took the man to jail on the arrest warrant.
More Flies With Honey
25 Torras Drive: A panhandler yelled and cursed at anyone who turned down her solicitation for handouts in the Parker’s parking lot, prompting a police response. Police had already warned that she risked arrest upon returning to the establishment. Police put her in jail for criminal trespass.
Juveniles
2600 block of Ellis: Folks were milling around a man’s lawn; he even saw one of the skulkers on his home security camera. After talking with the resident, police came across the culprits: a bunch of kids. They all ran at the sight of the cops, but officers nabbed two of them. One of those two turned out to be a runaway being sought by authorities in Columbus.
Glynnvilla Apartments: An ex-boyfriend roughed up a woman and took off. The woman had “visible injuries” and the cops are looking for the teenager who perpetrated the assault.
Gas and Go
5264 U.S. Highway 341: Some jerk stopped at Mr. Pete’s, filled up his tank with $48.63 of gas and hauled … away. Mr. Pete tried to give chase, but the man absconded. Police video surveillance video of the fuel fiend into evidence.
Theft
2300 block of Reynolds Street: A woman left valuables inside her unlocked Toyota Camry overnight. She was missing valuables the next morning. Police took fingerprints and are investigating.
St. Mark’s Tower: A thief tried to saw the catalytic converter off the bottom of an SUV, but apparently retreated from the crime scene after being detected. Officers recovered lights and a hacksaw blade underneath the vehicle.
Fraud
2800 block of Altama Avenue: A woman forgot her debit card at an establishment. Later, she discovered a crook had emptied bank account. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs