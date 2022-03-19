Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3241 U.S. Highway 17: A sibling squabble overheated when the surly sister bruised her brother in an afternoon altercation at the Budget Motel. Responding police arrested the 31-year-old woman for simple assault.
4500 block of Old Cypress Mill Road: Two women were riding around in a silver Nissan Altama in the middle of the afternoon. The driver was not buckled in and besides that, she could not see clearly behind her for all the dark tape that was holding the busted back windshield together. Also, the acting county patrol officer observed, they were on dope. The 46-year-old driver went to jail for possession of dope, possession of a small amount of pot and for driving on a suspended license. Her 30-year-old sidekick went to jail for possession of dope and possession of pot.
Nottingham Drive and U.S. Highway 17: A guy drove past a parked patrol officer in the afternoon, bending his neck suspiciously to look at the cop as he went by. The officer pulled out for a better look at the suspicious character. The end result landed the 20-year-old man in jail for reckless driving.
2500 block of Cherry Street: A woman called city cops on the night shift, frantic about being followed by an armed man. “No male with a firearm was located,” police reported after checking all angles of her allegations. Later on, the woman mustered up the courage to attack a cab driver. Responding police took 37-year-old woman to jail, charged with battery.
1620 Reynolds Street: A dude disturbed the peace outside the Salvation Army in the wee hours, hollering and banging on the glass front door. Responding police found the man accommodations in the pokey.
1700 block of Wolfe Street: A brute beat up on another guy, prompting police intervention. The recalcitrant ruffian then turned of the cops, shoving one of them. This is never a good idea. The 43-year-old foolhardy fighter found himself in jail, charged with battery and willful obstruction of the law.
257 Charlie Gibbs Way: A drunkard wobbled into Mudcat Charlie’s where he made short work of wearing out his welcome. He dismissed all entreaties to vamoose posthaste, badgering restaurant staff members in the process. So the cops showed up. The 23-year-old irascible rascal spent the night in jail, charged with disorderly conduct.
Island Club and Kings Way: A rounder smacked his vehicle into a traffic barrier while driving off the island onto the causeway late at night. County cops gave city cops a heads-up that the dude was on his way to the mainland. A city patrol officer stopped the scofflaw in the Walgreen’s parking lot on the mainland side of the causeway. The 42-year-old ended up in jail for DUI, open container of alcohol, failure to maintain a lane and a trio of outstanding warrants.
1500 Albany Street: Two men squared off and scuffled, prompting a call for police intervention. The pair split before the cops got there, but “several females” had started a donnybrook at the scene by then. Police separated that group, taking two of the women to jail. Later, one of the guys who was fighting earlier took off running when encountered by the cops on Norwich Street. He did not get far, ending up in jail as well.
Theft
135 Chris Road: A man arrived at his muffler and tire shop in the morning hours to discover that a 7 foot by 14 foot “dump trailer” had gone missing overnight from the premises. But the man checked his business security cameras and noticed a white Ford F-150 rolling onto the property in the cover of darkness. Police have the video now and they are investigating,
Nonsense
5296 U.S. Highway 341: A graffiti “artist” struck in the night at the El 1800 Mexican restaurant, spraying painting in big blue letters: “Pretty Boi Nasty.” Whatever.
Vehicle Theft
150 Altama Connector: A man left his 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck overnight in the Walmart parking lot. The next morning, gone.
Theft
2100 block of Norwich Street: A vandal hacked the muffler off of a company vehicle, presumably to get at the catalytic converter’s precious metals, which carry a high value on the black market.
Found
2600 block of Newcastle Street Lane: A strange vehicle showed up in this alley, prompting a call to police. Responding police discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of the county and abandoned here.
— Larry Hobbs