Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2600 block of U.S. Highway 17: Police responded to a complaint about excessive noise. The noise emerged from two people who were arguing vociferously. They were arguing about drugs. The city drug squad seized the drugs and patrol officers took a 40-year-old man to jail for possession of dope, possession of dope paraphernalia and willful obstruction of the law.
1400 block of Norwich Street: A man was soused and making a donkey’s behind of himself during the day shift. Responding police placed him under arrest, but he was so snockered they took him to the hospital to get medical attention instead of taking him to jail. Later, the cops got a call from folks that a man was creating a ruckus outside the hospital on Parkwood Drive. It was the same drunk guy, who had given hospital officials the slip. This time, the cops took him to jail.
3200 block of Reynolds Street: A woman who was supposed to be babysitting a child somehow found it justifiable to hit the child and lock her out of the house after hours. When police asked her what happened, the beastly babysitter told them she did exactly that. The 48-year-old babysitter went to jail for cruelty to children, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.
1800 block of Norwich Street: A woman was being difficult with one police officer and tried to get rough with a second responding officer. Police took her to jail.
25 Torras Drive: A woman who was previously warned to stop panhandling outside of the Parker’s store was back at it again, begging for money and yelling at those who turned her down. Police took the 39-year-old woman to jail for criminal trespass.
Theft
100 block of Fairway Oaks: A woman parked her rented 2021 dark blue Chevy Malibu in the grass and went inside a home. When she came back out, the vehicle was gone.
Culligan Landing: Lousy crooks intruded inside a woman’s 2004 Cadillac Escalade overnight, absconding with $2,000 worth of clothing. The clothing was part of the woman’s inventory, as she sells clothes online. However, she gave police cellphone video that showed two thieves get out of a Ford F-150 and rifle through her Cadillac. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs