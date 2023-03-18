Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 Glynn Isles: A brazen bandit filled her shopping cart with $1,500 in goods at the Target and made a beeline for the exit, a bit of chicanery that did not go unnoticed by an observant lady shopper. With the customer’s quick alert, police nabbed the 36-year-old a crook and put her in jail for shoplifting.
Newcastle and M streets: A driver collided with an immovable object, requiring a police presence to sort it out. When officers did sort it out, the driver went to the hospital – for medical clearance before being dropped off at the county jail for DUI.
Albany and O streets: A dopey dude committed a traffic violation in front of a city cop, leading to a traffic stop. Police found dope inside the vehicle, surprise surprise. Also, he had the seemingly prerequisite suspended driver’s license. So, it was off to jail for this 30-year-old slacker.
1411 Stonewall St.: A distressed women called police, saying a brigand forced his way into her car and lifted some loot. Responding cops found the malicious malefactor nearby. While it remains unclear whether the theft occurred as reported, the outlaw did go to jail on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Theft
4341 U.S. Highway 341: A spurious woman entered the Friendly Express, created a distraction and swiped “multiple lottery tickets from the ticket counter” in the ensuing kerfuffle.
3118 Community Road: A manager at a self-storage place arrived to work in the afternoon to discover the locks had been hacked off of eight storage units. The crooks put the locks back on to make it look like everything was just dandy, but the manager noticed their craven deed right off.
Phone Fodder
Glynnvilla Apartments: A man called the cops in a state of agitation, seeking intervention with a stranger who was banging at his front door after hours. The stranger was known to the man, it turned out. The interloper told cops he would go away if the man would just give him back his phone. “It was determined the male did have his phone, and the two knew each other and came to an agreement,” the officer concluded.
He’s On Foot Now
Fourth Street and Hardy Avenue: A patrol officer spotted a Chevrolet Malibu violating the rules of the road while traveling in the opposite direction. Rather than face the music, the harried hooligan ditched the vehicle and ran off before the cop could turn around. “The vehicle was towed,” the officer noted.
— Larry Hobbs