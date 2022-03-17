Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Hillery Trace: A scornful scoundrel was towing a “dump trailer” behind a Toyota 4Runner, seemingly unconcerned about all the “trash and debris” scattered in his litter-strewn path along Blythe Island Highway. An off-duty county cop was not having it, falling in behind the inconsiderate cad and calling fellow on-duty cops. Littering was apparently just one of the hooligan’s many heinous habits. The 52-year-old ended up in jail, charged with felony theft, willful obstruction of the law, lying to police, two parole violations and, of course, driving with an unsecured load.
— Larry Hobbs