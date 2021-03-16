Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

100 block of Keith Drive: A man was drunk. He had a gun. He fired the gun in a neighborhood around 8 at night. Police took the 49-year-old pistol packing pinhead to jail, charged with discharging a firearm while drunk and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.

530 Beachview Drive: Police went to check out some suspicious characters hanging out at the Casino late at night. As result, an 18-year-old kid went to jail for possession of drugs, possession of pot and possession of drug paraphernalia.

100 block of Mills Drive: Police responded to reports of a shirtless yahoo hopped up on meth. The doped-up dude jumped in a gold Nissan Maxima and knocked over a mailbox while driving away. When police caught up with him, the 33-year-old man went to jail for DUI/drugs.

McIntyre Court: Two women tangled over a cellphone. One of the women was taken by ambulance to the emergency room for her injuries; the other woman went to jail, presumably for inflicting said injuries.

— Larry Hobbs

