Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Joann Drive: A creep was prowling around a woman’s property after dark, but he took off running when the cops showed up. The man had been warned once already to keep off the woman’s property. About an hour later, he showed up again. This time, the community’s maintenance man saw to it the jerk was still there when police arrived. The 25-year-old vagrant ended up in jail, charged with trespassing.
U.S. Highway 82: A woman crashed her car after midnight. Passersby were consoling the woman, “who was visibly upset,” a responding county officer reported. The officer felt bad for her too, but the 29-year-old still had to go to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
2900 block of Hunter Street: Thieves drove off overnight with a vehicle that a man left unlocked in his backyard in the city. Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla., later came across some hooligans in said stolen vehicle. After consulting with city police, authorities held one of the jackals in connection with the vehicle theft.
1200 block of Albermarle Street: A man roughed up a woman, leaving evidence of his crime visible on her. Responding police took the brute to jail.
— Larry Hobbs