Among reports filed with police:
Burglary
1919 Glynn Avenue: Someone must have needed some quarters because they broke into the laundromat.
Theft
1100 block of Demere Road: Someone returned home from vacation and was alerted by a relative a couple of days later that their doorbell camera was missing from the front door. The responding officer saw two wires hanging from where the doorbell used to be. The security company told the homeowner it would only supply footage from the camera if the police needed to investigate further.
1900 block of Fifth Street: In the next installment of lock your car doors if you don’t want it broken into, a woman reported that someone had rifled through her car and glove box while her car was unlocked. They didn’t steal anything, this time anyway.
Assistance Provided
2000 block of Cook Street: An online seller lacking scruples took someone’s money for a trailer and stopped answering the buyer’s phone calls. The buyer decided to go get the trailer himself, but the neighbors thought it was suspicious and called the police.
Lee Street and Stonewall Street: A man got so drunk and high that he asked for police assistance to get himself cleaned up and to the hospital. Officers called an ambulance that took him to the hospital. No word on how clean he was upon arrival.
Suspicious Drug Deal
J Street and Norwich Streets: A woman was looking for a fix and gave a man money for drugs. The man had no interest in getting the drugs but had plenty of interest in the cash. He ran away with her money. The woman then said she heard shots fired. She called the police, who didn’t locate any evidence of shots fired, and no one else in the area heard it either. Mark this one down as suspicious.
DUI
Scranton Road: It was obvious a driver was impaired when a cop saw the car leave the roadway several times on Scranton Road near Mills Drive. The observant officer pulled the driver over and, lo and behold, the driver was drunk and earned a free night stay in the pokey.
Time To Move
2000 block of Reynolds Street: A man at a crossroads in his life called because he wanted to talk to someone about his current living situation. It turns out he was trying to make positive changes. Officers provided him with some wisdom and options on what to do next. He called back later saying his girlfriend was not allowing him to go to sleep and now he would have to call out of work the next day because of it. Sounds like it’s time to get his own place.
— Michael Hall