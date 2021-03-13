Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5264 U.S. Highway 82: A man was driving down the road in the midnight hour, sans a passenger headlight or taillight. When the officer stopped the guy, the cop could smell pot wafting from the vehicle. That is not all the man had. The cop found dope, too. The 19-year-old went to jail for possession of dope, possession of some pot and driving without headlights.
100 Sulpher Springs: A cantankerous character mixed it up with both city and county cops, ending in a trip to the hospital for medical clearance before a final departure for jail. City police dropped him off at the jail, where county police were waiting with a handful of warrants. County cops charged the 37-year-old with willful obstruction of law, simple battery, attempting to take an officer’s weapon, disorderly conduct and lying to officer about his identity.
Horsefeathers
4545 Altama Ave.: An employee at the McDonald’s called police because a co-worker at the drive-thru window slung an open box of condiments at her. Responding police then learned ... the rest of the story. The woman who called in the first place instigated the whole thing — throwing food at the woman working at the drive-thru. The whole thing started with an argument about pickles. Really. Both women calmed down and decided to leave it alone. Police departed.
Shot Fired
Mercer Apartments: Some punks drove by after midnight, shooting off firearms after with no regard for public safety. An upset woman called police, who detected three bullet holes in a Dodge Avenger parked outside her apartment.
Police Assist
2800 block of Palamar Drive: An elderly woman had been stuck in bed, unable to move all day. Responding police had her transported by EMS workers to the local hospital. Adult protective services folks were notified.
Spooky
1700 block of Albany Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Complainant requested officers due to spirits in the house and other issues with his girlfriend.”
Theft
1692 Glynco Parkway: Contemptible crooks stole a trailer that was parked on the property of Hospice of Golden Isles.
1100 block of Newcastle Street: A thief helped himself to a purse that was left inside an unlocked vehicle. Police processed the vehicle for prints of the thief.
110 Peek Road: A thief somehow broke inside the gated lot at Sapelo Equipment Company overnight and absconded with a camouflaged Kubota four-wheeler.
10400 Canal Crossing Road: A guy walks into the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in the midmorning. He grabs a bag for holding baseball bats, the moves on to athletic shoes. Despite his camouflaged jumpsuit, an employee sees him the whole while. The crook then put two pair of shoes inside the baseball bat bag. Nothing further.
— Larry Hobbs