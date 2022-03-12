Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Altama Avenue and Glynnmarsh Drive: In broad daylight, a nattering knucklehead drove his silver Nissan pickup while yapping away on his cellphone, oblivious to the patrol officer who saw the whole thing. During the ensuing traffic stop, the cop found dope inside the vehicle. The guy tried to give the officer a phony name. Nothing doing. Also, there was an unbuckled kid in the truck. Police took the 35-year-old to jail for all of the above, plus of course he was driving on a suspended license.
1101 Gloucester St.: Two dudes got into a fight at The Well homeless day shelter, prompting a plea for police intervention. Police determined one guy roughed up the other guy a little too much, earning the 61-year-old a trip to jail for fighting.
Theft
4429 Altama Ave.: A woman filled a shopping cart with goods from the Big Lots store, then pushed it out the front door without troubling the cashiers at the store's checkout line. She stuffed the bountiful booty into a vehicle's trunk, so much stolen stuff that she could not even close the trunk. The witness did not call the cops until the Big Lots bandit drove away, by which time there were no clues as to her whereabouts.
— Larry Hobbs