Among reports filed with police
Arrests
300 block of Amherst Street: A woman was driving around after hours, high on dope with her baby inside the vehicle. The woman collided with another vehicle. The 42-year-old woman went to jail for DUI/drugs. Mercifully, the 1-year-old child was unharmed and released to family.
4440 U.S. Highway 341: The cops were called to a report of a woman shoplifting at the Dollar General. While in route, the officer received notice that a man also was shoplifting at that very moment. It does not appear the two thieves were in cahoots. Police arrested a 55-year-old man for shoplifting and a 20-year-old woman for theft and forgery.
Formica Circle: A man called police after a bandit tried to break into his house during daylight hours. Distracted from that dubious deed, the scofflaw instead stole the tag off of the man’s parked vehicle, slipping away in an awaiting vehicle. With the man’s description of the getaway car, cops quickly caught up with the culprit. The crook and his accomplice also were pot smokers. Police took the 29-year-old man to jail for theft and possession of pot and took the 27-year-old woman to jail for theft.
105 Center Drive: A worker at the Baymont Inn called police about a rapscallion in black pants and black shirt who was raising a ruckus from the second story balcony of a motel room there. Responding police took the 27-year-old rabble-rouser to jail, charged with criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass. All before noon.
Golden Isles Plaza: A man at an insurance company called the cops about a creepy guy snooping around inside his office with no interest in insuring anything of value. Subsequent police intervention led to an arrest, according to police.
— Larry Hobbs