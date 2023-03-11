Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Norwich and R streets: A driver decided to make a run for it when a sheriff’s deputy signaled for a traffic stop in the city on the night shift patrol. The deputy pursued the lout until he jumped from the still-rolling vehicle and scampered away on foot. City officers who were backing the deputy alertly jumped into the moving vehicle and halted its unchecked forward momentum before further mayhem could ensue. The deputy, meanwhile, managed to nab the outlaw, who received a tasing before deciding to settle down. Big surprise, cops found a gun and “a large amount of narcotics” inside the vehicle. The 33-year-old hooligan landed in jail on reams of offenses, including fleeing to elude police, DUI, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of dope, driving on a suspended license and all manner of traffic violations.
First Street and Altama Avenue: A dunderheaded driver took to the streets in the pre-dawn hours, just cruising around on a suspended license, drinking and doing some dope. The party ended when a city cop stopped him for a traffic violation, resulting in the 35-year-old’s arrest on all of the above.
Pyles Marsh Road: Dispatchers could hear the commotion in the background as a 911 caller reported a brute banging on her door and invading her home after midnight. The call abruptly ended, but by then a county cop was on the way. They could see and hear the transgression’s continuation inside the home. As a result of the officer’s timely intervention, the 49-year-old man ended up in jail for aggravated assault.
Golden Isles Parkway and Canal Road: A man reeked of booze after a county cop stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Impala that was swerving all over the road. Yeah, the soused sidewinder went to jail for DUI.
2415 Parkwood Drive: A man arrived at the hospital with medical problems, which were compounded by an outstanding warrant from the U.S. Marshals office. After being treated at the hospital, the 24-year-old desperado ended up in jail on the federal warrant.
Magnolia Street: A woman appeared at sundown at a residence where her popularity had sunken to a criminal level. Responding to a request to dispatch with her forthwith, police took the 19-year-old to jail for criminal trespass.
3200 block of Lakeside Drive: A grown son spouted a litany of profanity at his own mother, prompting her to summon the local constabulary. Cops determined the cad to be wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant, for which he ended up in jail.
Theft
Anderson Way: A thief absconded in the wee hours with a .380 Ruger handgun that a woman kept inside her 2014 Hyundai Accent.
5300 block of U.S. Highway 341: An 1861 Navy .38 caliber handgun went missing from a Ford F-250 that was parked overnight in a motel parking lot. The owner conceded he likely forgot to lock to the truck.
Reckless Gunplay
Altama Avenue and Suburban Drive: A white vehicle pulled alongside a black Nissan in the predawn hours and opened fire, striking the vehicle more than a dozen times. Fortunately, the Nissan’s two occupants went unscathed. They moved out of firing range before calling 911.
Suspected kidnapping
200 Glynn Isles: Someone reported that a woman may have been kidnapped. Officers responded, took a look at security camera footage, and realized it was just an argument between two women in the parking lot that ended with the pair leaving voluntarily with each other in the same vehicle.
— Larry Hobbs