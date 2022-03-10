Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
110 Venture Drive: Police responded to a report of threats bandied about in the Waffle House parking lot at 2 in the morning. Officers found a guy sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. That guy went to jail for DUI.
100 block of Altama Connector: A drunken woman was wallowing around in the grass of a median near a hamburger joint in the middle of the day, prompting a call for police intervention. The 35-year-old was sent to wallow in a jail cell, charged with public drunkenness.
1507 Gloucester St.: Two guys walked into the Discount Liquor Store, where they commenced to tangling. Responding police arrested both, aged 58 and 26, respectively, and charged them with fighting.
150 Altama Connector: A woman with sticky fingers got caught lifting a battery pack worth 30 bucks from the Walmart, where it never pays to shoplift. Police took the 47-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Treville Avenue and Seventh Street: A bicycling burnout was pedaling down the wrong side of the road after midnight, drawing the attention of a passing patrol officer. The cop saw the dude slipping something suspicious from one hand to the other, then ditching said item onto the ground. Nice try. The officer sent the 28-year-old to jail, charged with possession of dope.
F.J. Torras Causeway and Terry Creek Road: Concerned citizens called the cops on a Honda Odyssey without headlights causing chaos on the island side of the causeway. A county patrol officer picked up the minivan about a half mile west of the Back River Bridge, puttering at 25 mph and still swerving all over the road with only emergency flashers on. The cop followed as the vehicle banged into a concrete divider while trying to pull into the Parker’s on the mainland side of the causeway. Surprise, surprise, the driver reeked of booze and “his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet,” police reported. The 48-year-old went to jail for DUI, open container and failure to maintain a lane.
Angry Antics
2400 block of Cleburne Street: A jilted man smashed a storm door at his ex-girlfriend’s home because she would not talk to him. His rage resulted in unintended consequences, namely deep cuts on both arms. Responding cops followed his trail of blood to find the dude in dire straits. Police called EMT medics, who took him to the hospital, where an arrest warrant is pending his mending.
Theft
10450 Canal Road: A shoplifting couple with an eye for a bargain entered the Five Below in the early afternoon. After wandering the aisles together, the woman slipped outside. She then moseyed up to the curb in a silver Ford F-150 as her partner in crime stuffed a basket with a cost-cutting cache of electronics. He made a dash for the door, snagging an armful of discount durables on the way out. Police are investigating.
117 Center Drive: Crooks cut the padlocks and broke into units at American Mini Storage.
Auto Theft
5252 U.S. Highway 341: A car thief absconded with a man’s 2011 Mazda 3 some time in the morning hours from the Rodeway Inn parking lot.
150 Venture Drive: A guy parked his Wolf Blaze scooter in front of room 327 of the Guest Cottages and Suites overnight. When he looked the next morning, it was gone.
Juvenile Hijinks
700 block of Newcastle Street: Kids chunked something through a window at an empty residence, then crawled inside to horse around. On the day shift. Like nobody was going to see that. Responding cops caught all of the delinquents inside. Juvenile authorities instructed city cops to turn them over to their parents, which they did.
— Larry Hobbs