Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2400 block of Johnston Street: A mother and her son got into a tiff, and the son got rough with his mom. Responding police broke up the ruckus and took the 18-year-old boy to jail, charged with simple assault/family violence.
110 Venture Drive: A Waffle House manager apparently went too far in his supervisory capacity. Police said he called a line cook something vulgar and then got physical with him. Police took the 32-year-old manager to jail, charged with simple battery.
Leslie Lane: A woman suffered an injury when thrown from a vehicle and nearly run over late at night. When the cops got to the bottom of it, a 21-year-old woman ended up in jail, charged with battery, DUI and possession of a little bit of pot.
Brooklyn Homes: A man attacked his girlfriend, then split before the cops got there. Police found the man. The 52-year-old scoundrel went to jail, charged with battery.
Trade Street and Mall Boulevard: A man staggered out of a pizza joint clearly in no position to drive. Concerned citizens called the cops when he tried to drive off anyway, apparently tossing trash in the process. Police caught up to the besotted motorist in the mall parking lot. The 68-year-old man ended up in jail, charged with DUI, simple assault and littering.
Vehicle theft
Emanuel Church Road: A 1999 Nissan Altima had sat in the same spot in a woman’s backyard for two years. She last saw it at the start of the weekend. On Sunday, it was gone, she told the cops. Police are investigating.
Fire
3000 block of Ahmerst Street: A stovetop grease fire spread to the kitchen cabinets. City police stood by as city firefighters dealt with the flames.
— Larry Hobbs