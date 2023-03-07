Among reports filed with police:
Assault
233 Edwards Plaza: A person was reported as suspicious while hanging around a nightlife spot on St. Simons Island. By the time officers arrived, a man had been “jumped” and sustained facial injuries.
1000 block of Old Jesup Road: A man needed an interpreter to report that another man and woman had punched him and then left the scene. Police responded.
Found firearms
200 Mall Boulevard: Someone needs to take better care of their belongings when making a pitstop while shopping. A manager at a department store reported that an individual left their 9mm pistol sitting on the paper seat cover dispenser in a stall in the men’s bathroom at the mall. It was later determined that the gun was not stolen.
100 Coach Williams Way: In a similar turn of events, a city employee found a gun in the men’s restroom at a park. It was also determined that this gun was not stolen. Whoever you are, stop leaving your gun in the bathroom.
Burglary
3800 block of Altama Ave.: The owner of a store said someone stole a large sum of cash from the business overnight. Officers investigated and learned the suspects appeared to have been watching a lot of heist movies because they removed the electric meter from the building, cutting off the electricity to facilitate their burglary.
Theft
2900 block of Evergreen Road: A woman reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle. She made it a little too easy for the thief when she left her windows down. It turns out another person in the neighborhood had reported that someone was seen on their security system camera pulling door handles in the area trying to break into cars.
4800 block of Malabar Drive: A man left his keys in the car when he went to talk to a friend in the park nearby. Someone seized the opportunity and stole the car. Oh yeah, it also turns out police believe the car was involved in a hit-and-run incident from earlier that day.
Suspicious circumstances
Wylly Ave. and Townsend St.: An officer noticed a car pulled off the road during a neighborhood patrol early Sunday morning. When he shined his spotlight at it for a closer look, he saw a head pop up from inside the vehicle. Upon further investigation, he found a man and woman in the parked car who may or may not have been involved in romantic activity.
— Michael Hall