Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Golden Isles Parkway and Cypress Mill Road: It was the altered license plate that brought the vehicle and its driver to the attention of police during the night shift. The driver’s day went south from there. Police found dope inside the vehicle. Also, the man was apparently chilling with an open container of alcohol. In the end, the 32-year-old man went to jail for possession of dope, possession of dope accoutrements, possession of a little bit of pot, not wearing a seatbelt, altering a license plate and driving an unregistered with a vehicle with no taillights.
2915 Norwich St.: A woman grabbed some items from a business and managed to slip out the door, but the establishment’s owner called the cops with a good description of the thief. When police caught up to her, she was carrying dope-taking tools along with the stolen goods. Police took the 30-year-old woman to jail, charged with theft, possession of drug related items, and an outstanding arrest warrant.
1600 block of Newcastle Street: An ambitious woman set up her panhandling enterprise on the walkway along several restaurants and businesses, diverting customers and diminishing commerce for the merchants therein. Police intervened, taking the 39-year-old to jail for loitering and prowling and misuse of an invoice to commit fraud.
Old Jesup Road near Glyndale Elementary: Police discovered dope inside a vehicle after a traffic stop in the wee hours. The 43-year-old man behind the wheel went to jail for possession of dope.
1500 block of Newcastle Street: A pair goofs apparently thought nothing of cruising around at night in an unlit vehicle. When a cop stopped the vehicle, the 28-year-old woman driving and the 29-year-old man riding with her both ended up in jail, charged with possession of drugs, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving an unregistered vehicle sans insurance, headlights or taillights.
100 block of Colonial Driver: A patrol officer came across a Mercury Grand Marquis stopped in the middle of the road with a flat tire in the island’s Sea Palms community late at night. The driver got out and tried to explain what was up to the officer. Nothing doing. The 26-year-old man went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Suspicious Incident
800 block of Gloucester Street: A man stood in the middle of the road in the middle of the day, ranting and raving. He got rough with the responding officer, then made a run for it. When the cops caught up to him, the guy still had more fight in him and even grabbed at one officer’s sidearm. When police finally had him subdued, officers decided it was better to take him to the hospital for a mental health evaluation than to the jail. They left him at the hospital with several arrests warrants pending.
Assault
1200 block of Stonewall Street: A lowdown skunk insulted a woman and punched her in the nose, drawing blood. Of course, the dastardly dude slithered away before the cops to there. Police are searching for him.
Shots Fired
2300 block of Union Street: Gunfire broke out in the neighborhood in the nighttime hours, and several residents called police to voice their concerns. Responding officers located several shell casings and discovered that at least three vehicles had been struck by gunfire.
2300 block of Cate Road: A drive-by shooting targeted a man who lived in this area at 4 in the afternoon. The pistoleers sped away in a Nissan Maxima toward Habersham Street. The poor guy who was targeted could only tell police “he got shot at,” the report said. Police are investigating.
Marsupial Misunderstanding
2600 block of Hunter Street: A woman twice called police after hours, complaining about a prowler rummaging around in her carport. So, eventually, the cops “checked the female’s yard and located a opossum,” police reported.
Vehicle Theft
Nimitz Drive: A man left the keys to his pickup truck in the cup holder inside, but the truck had been sitting parked for two weeks with engine trouble anyway. To top it off, the car he drove instead was parked in front of the truck. Well, some determined thieves managed to get the truck started and out from behind the car, absconding with the truck in the dark hours.
— Larry Hobbs