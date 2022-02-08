Among reports filed by police:
Really
100 U.S. Highway 17: Verbatim from the city’s day shift: “Concerned citizen requested officers respond in reference to seeing a large ship in the shipping channel.” Here’s your sign.
Arrests
Broccoli Road: A punk got violent before dawn, prompting a woman to run to the neighbor for help. The neighbor called 911. The responded cops took the 26-year-old jerk to jail, charged with aggravated assault and family violence.
Golden Isles Parkway and U.S. Highway 17: A patrol officer clocked a dude in a Ford F-250 doing 62 in a 45, resulting in a traffic stop. The driver was on edge, could not shut his mouth no matter how much good it might have done him. Suspicions sufficiently piqued, the officer asked the guy if he had any guns inside the truck. He admitted that he did. Also, he is a convicted felon. Inside the officer found a Ruger with a round in the chamber and a magazine nearby with 20 more rounds. He went to jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, speeding and driving on a suspended license.
— Larry Hobbs