Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Old Jesup and Canal roads: Somebody spotted a Toyota Camry stopped in the southbound lane and pointed north after 9 at night. Police were summoned. A woman was sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle’s engine turned off. The 54-year-old woman went to jail for DUI.
Police Restraint
Wolfe and J streets: While an officer talked with a guy who said another guy threatened him bodily harm, yet another guy came riding by on a bicycle without lights after dark. The officer suggested to bicycle guy that he should procure a light for his bike if he is going to pedal around at night, to which “the male began yelling that he knew his rights and would not stop for the officer,” police reported. The cop caught up to bicycle guy, who was no less obstinate than during their initial exchange. After taking a deep breath, no doubt, the officer cited the guy for pedaling around in the dark on an unlit bicycle. That was all.
Theft
Coastal Club Apartments: A knave stole a 2014 Cadillac SRX from the handicapped space the owner parked it in overnight. Police were inspecting the apartment complex’s video to try and catch the thief.
300 block of Seventh Street: A woman left her vehicle parked out in front of a residence overnight with the keys inside. The vehicle was gone the next morning.
— Larry Hobbs