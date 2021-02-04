Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1400 block of Monck Street: A frantic resident called to report half a dozen impertinent punks were trying to break into the house while he was inside. The six scofflaws scattered when the cops arrived. One responding cop arrived along the path of a fleeing burglar and nabbed him on the spot. Cops found his five conspirators hiding behind a home nearby. The harried homeowner showed police where the recalcitrant reprobates had smashed a window and shoved a bed away to get inside. Police took two 17-year-olds and a 23-year-old to jail for first degree burglary; the other three went to the juvenile detention center on similar charges.
2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A dastardly boyfriend stole his girlfriend’s 2015 Kia Soul in the city. County cops later caught the cad in her car. City cops responded and took the 39-year-old to jail for theft.
300 block of Petersville Road: A dope deal went down on the hood of a four-door sedan before dawn. A neighbor saw the whole thing on his home security camera and called the cops. Responding police arrested a 61-year-old woman for being party to possession of dope for sale and a 35-year-old man went to jail for possession of dope with intent to sell.
Good Work
Sidney Lanier Bridge: Some careless kook dumped big rocks all over the roadway on the bridge, prompting a passing motorist to call the cops. An officer arrived and picked up the rocks.
— Larry Hobbs